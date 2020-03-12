Island calendar: March 11, 2020

Activities and events on Shelter Island (Credit: courtesy photo).

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Core synergistics workout class with Trent Firestine. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m., Rec. Center/Legion Hall.

English class: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Shelter Island Library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4 at Shelter Island Youth Center from 2:45-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday through June 17. $10 per child, per day. No program during school holidays and half days. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7:15 p.m.; and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. and Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: Monday, 5:15 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.; and Thursdays, 7 a.m. at the rec center with Susan Binder.

Zumba Gold: Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the rec center with Susan Binder. $10. 631-749-0309.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

French: Shelter Island Library presents an intermediate French conversation program at 11 a.m. Free. Register: 631-749-0042.

Film: The Shelter Island Library presents a screening of “The Prizewinner of Defiance” (PG-13) at 12:30 p.m.

Games: The Shelter Island Library presents a board game session for all ages from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Featuring coffee, tea and refreshments.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Kids: Shelter Island Recreation offers arts and crafts for kids in grades K-5 at the Shelter Island Youth Center from 2:30-4 p.m. Kids will be brought to the center from school by a recreation aide. $10. 631-749-0309.

FND: The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues featuring the Fifth Annual Battle of the Brains hosted by Bob DeStefano at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Nature: Mashomack Preserve presents its Trail Day Stewardship Project from 10 a.m. to noon. Maintaining Mashomack’s miles of trails takes a lot of work. Pitch in to help widen trails or spread wood chips to protect tree roots and provide safe walking. Bring work gloves. Water and snack provided. Community service hours available.

Crafting: The Shelter Island Library presents Rachel Foster leading a class on decoupage birdhouse making at 10 a.m. Free. Registration required. 631-749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

March 16: Board of Education meeting on district goals 5 p.m., followed, by budget workshop at 6 p.m. and then regular monthly meeting. Shelter Island School

March 16: Water Advisory Committee 7:30 p.m.

March 17: Town Board work session 1 p.m.

March 18: Zoning Board of Appeals work session 7:30 p.m.

March 19: Green Options Committee 9 a.m.

March 19: Water Quality Improvements Advisory Board 6 p.m.

Candidates interested in seeking seats on the Board of Education can pick up petitions up to 5 p.m. beginning on March 19.