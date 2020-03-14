Just drink: Swinging the machete

Vine Street Cafe’s VSC Machete.

Josh, the bartender at Vine Street Café, doesn’t hesitate for a second when asked if the restaurant has a favorite drink. “By far, it’s the VSC Machete,” he said, “it’s a variation on the basic margarita” that is made with tequila, triple sec and lime juice.

The Machete is made with tequila, Pamplemousse (a French rose grapefruit liqueur), ancho chili (a smoky, peppery, tequila-based liqueur), luxardo maraschino cherry liqueur and lime juice. Served with a slice of orange, it tastes deceptively like a refreshing, healthful breakfast drink but packs a boozy punch before you know it.

Josh said he keeps large batches ready for dinner crowds, who seek it out in all seasons, not just summertime. “I’m going to be updating the menu soon for spring,” said Josh, “but this is such a favorite I never take it off.”

Also on the cocktail menu are the Quick Little Pick Me Up, We Came to Pari’, Cosmopolitan and the Bitter End. A pleasant visit with Josh at Vine Street and you can decide which of these cocktails – or selections from their extensive wine list – will suit your sipping style.