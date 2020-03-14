SIEF grants are available for the 2020 spring cycle

A bulletin board display announcing the opening of the grant cycle at Shelter Island School (Credit: Shelter Island School).

The Shelter Island Education Foundation accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures. Projects must provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the normal school curriculum and budget.

Applications for grants will be available Monday, March 16, at shelterislandfoundation.org. It is preferable to fill out the application online and download for signatures.

Applications are due by April 17 and must be dropped off at the Shelter Island School. To facilitate the process, grants may be dropped off at the school in the superintendent’s office. There will be a box available with Mrs. Dunning. If for some reason, grants need to be dropped off after school hours, applicants can contact Janine Mahoney at [email protected] and she will make arrangements to meet and receive the grant. Please remember that grants are due at the school on April 17.