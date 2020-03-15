Shelter Island School closed for the next two weeks: Arrangements underway for ongoing education

Shelter Island School (Credit: Tara Smith)

Shelter Island School is closed for the next two weeks by order of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. The decision came after talks with County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson H. Pigott and the School Superintendent’s Association.

Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., is working with administrators and teachers to provide online lessons. He expects to communicate those plans Monday night.

School information technology specialist Walter Brigham is working on the ability of teachers to provide printouts of materials students need and school officials will have those printouts delivered to students’ residences.

Families will receive emails for the school psychologist Danielle Spears and social worker Michele Albano so they can communicate their concerns and receive help in coping with the changes that include postponement of all extra-curricular activities, including sports.

Beginning Monday, those students who participate in the meal program will have meals delivered to their residences.

Mr. Doelger has said other students who qualify for the meals, but have not participated in the program to date, can contact him and he will add them to the list.

In addition, any student who traditionally eats breakfast and lunch at the school, but doesn’t want the meal deliveries, can contact him. His email is [email protected]

Scholastic Aptitude Tests that were to have been administered Saturday were postponed until March 28.