Mobile testing could be coming to East End

COURTESY PHOTO | Legislators Al Krupski D_Cutchogue), who represents the North Fork, and Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac) who represents Shelter Island..

Mobile COVID-19 coronavirus testing could soon be coming to the East End, Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming said at a press briefing at Mitchell Park in Greenport Sunday.

Ms. Fleming and fellow County Legislator Al Krupski joined Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell, Police Chief Martin Flatley and Greenport Mayor George Hubbard to give an update on local efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Standing at a distance from her colleagues and the media, Ms. Fleming said state officials are looking to bring mobile testing to the entire state and County Executive Steve Bellone is aiming to place two sites in Suffolk County.

“He recognizes that the incidents here in Southold would warrant a mobile site farther east than you might normally see,” she said. One center would service the East End, she said.

Mr. Russell stressed that not everyone will be tested, urging people to call 311 or visit the Southold Town website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The officials said the briefing was to assure the public layers of local government are working together.

Mr. Krupski also commended first responders throughout the county during the past week.

“We want to let everyone know we’re working to keep everyone safe and want to calm fears,” Mr. Hubbard said.

Southold Town remains home to more confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases than any town in Suffolk, according to County Executive Steve Bellone.

There are now 21 residents of Southold who have tested positive out of at least 50 countywide, according to numbers provided by Southold Town and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Northwell Health to cancel elective surgeries

As part of its efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, Northwell Health on Monday will begin canceling elective surgeries and procedures performed in its hospitals, the hospital system, which includes Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, said in a statement.

Emergency surgeries will not be impacted by the decision.

Essential elective surgeries, endoscopies and other invasive procedures in the health system’s outpatient settings will continue to be performed when deemed clinically necessary, the hospital system said.

“With appropriate screening of patients and when deemed clinically necessary, some planned cases will continue to be performed,” said Northwell Chief Medical Officer David Battinelli, MD. “Patient care that may appear routine could, if canceled, result in significant negative impact on our patients’ health.”

This new approach will apply to surgeries and procedures scheduled through April 15.

Governor Cuomo on Thursday said a statewide cancellation of elective procedures would free up 30 percent of New York’s hospital beds.

Northwell patients with scheduled appointments who have any questions can call: 833-4UR-CARE