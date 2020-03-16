Shelter Island Town Hall closed, Board’s work session canceled for informational meeting

Shelter Island Town Supervisor Gerry Siller (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Supervisor Gerry Siller said Monday that Town Hall is closed to the public, but open via phone or email at 631-749-0291 and [email protected].

Tuesday’s Town Board work session, scheduled for 1 p.m., has been canceled, replaced by an “informational meeting,” at the same date and time. The meeting will be similar to last Thursday’s session hosted by Mr. Siller, Police Chief Jim Read, and School Superintendent Brian Doelger.

The meeting will be closed to the public but streamed live on www.townhallstreams. com at 1 p.m. and will offer the community the opportunity to call in at 631-749-0391 to ask questions. Residents can also email during the meeting at [email protected].

The meeting will be broadcast after it concludes on Channel 22.

Mr. Siller said he is the only member of the Town Board at Town Hall, and there will be only one member of the Town Clerk’s office present. Board members and the clerk’s office personnel are all working from home.

Mr. Siller noted that if it’s absolutely necessary to come to Town Hall, visitors will be screened and questioned using protocols set down by the Centers for Disease Control.