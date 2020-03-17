Legislator Fleming will give daily updates on virus; realtors fielding more rental questions

Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming (Credit: Reporter file photo)

County Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac), whose district includes Shelter Island, will be offering a daily telephone media update on the coronavirus beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m. The reports will include updated statistics in Suffolk County and responses aimed at trying to contain the spread.

While statistics will be the same as County Executive Steve Bellone is offering, anything specific to Ms. Fleming’s district will be posted on the Reporter website in the early evenings.

In other news: From several reports, Shelter Island’s IGA, despite concerns over the weekend, is well stocked with deliveries arriving and able to keep up with the increased population — weekend and summer residents who have been coming to the Island early.

The word came from Dering Harbor Real Estate’s Angelo Piccozzi who said the rental market has been very lively since the beginning of last week. Those who don’t own property on the Island have been looking to come out and rent long-term now, he said. Most of the homeowners he’s dealt with have been “pretty kind about rates,” he said.

I haven’t seen any homeowners gouging out there,” said Melina Wein of M. Wein Realty, referring to prices being asked for part-time rentals. “I’d like to think there’s some humanity,” she said. She has seen more part-time Islanders hunkering down here and has handled a few requests for rentals now as well as some seeking summer rentals.

Supervisor Gerry Siller and Police Chief Jim Read will host an informational session for the community today and business concerns will be addressed.

The meeting will be closed to the public but streamed live on townhallstreams.com at 1 p.m., and will offer the community the opportunity to call in at 631-749-0391 to ask questions. Residents can also email during the meeting at [email protected]

The meeting will be broadcast after it concludes on Channel 22.