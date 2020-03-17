Riverhead Town offices to close; two town employees under mandatory quarantine

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIH photo This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 — isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab.

Two Riverhead Town employees are under mandatory quarantine for possible exposure to the coronavirus from outside the town, according to a press release Monday afternoon.

The first case of coronavirus in Riverhead Town was confirmed Sunday night. Additional information on that case was not available.

Riverhead Town offices, including Town Hall and the yard waste facility will be closed to the public to “further protect our employees, residents and visitors.”

The closure takes effect at 4:30 p.m. The only department that will remain open to the public is the police department.

“This action is in step with our Townships in East End Suffolk County,” a press release said.

Town employees will report to work for essential business. Town services will continue via telephone, email and regular mail. Drop boxes will be located in the front of the building department and Town Hall by Wednesday. Anyone needing guidance can call 631-727-3200.

Earlier Monday Southampton Town declared a state of emergency, following the steps other towns on the East End have already taken.

Suffolk County has reported 74 confirmed cases as of Monday, including the deputy county executive, Peter Scully. County Executive Steve Bellone is working from home, although he is not under a mandatory quarantine.