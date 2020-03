Conversation: Shelter Islanders remember Reverend Canon Paul Wancura

PETER WALDNER ILLUSTRATION

It’s been two years since Reverend Canon Paul Wancura died of injuries inflicted in a home invasion on Shelter Island.

In Susan Carey Dempsey’s recent conversation she spoke with Rev. Wancura’s close friend, Father Charles McCarron of St. Mary’s Church, as well as Senior Services Director for Shelter Island, Laurie Fanelli.

