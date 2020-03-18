What’s happening on Shelter Island

Sylvester Manor’s trails are open for hiking from dawn through dusk, seven days a week (Credit: Shelter Island Reporter).

THIS WEEK

All events are subject to change.

SPRING EQUINOX

Mashomack Preserve presents Vernal Equinox: Dawn to Dusk Hiking on Thursday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Celebrate the first day of spring: Trails will be open from dawn to dusk for self-guided walks.

MEANDER THE MANOR

Sylvester Manor’s trails are open for hiking from dawn through dusk, seven days a week. Dogs are allowed, as long as they are leashed and cleaned up after. For more information visit sylvestermanor.org.

HIKE MASHOMACK

Get out of the house and get some fresh air in Mashomack Preserve, where trails are open for walking from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Trails remain open to the public but the Visitor’s Center, office and restrooms are closed.

COMING UP

JOB FAIR

Shelter Island School’s job fair takes place on Friday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium. It offers businesses and potential employees the opportunity to meet. The school brings the students, the employers bring the applications. Reserve a table: [email protected], 631-749-0302, ext. 139; [email protected], 631-749-0302.

EARTH DAY

Mashomack Preserve presents a 50th-year celebration for Earth Day on Saturday, April 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. Come down to Mashomack’s Manor House to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with snacks, music, interactive environmental stations and fun. Meet local environmentalists and learn what you can do right now to protect our changing planet.

WEAVING FOR ADULTS

The Shelter Island History Center is hosting a weaving workshop with textile artist Helena Hernmarck for adults on Saturday, May 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In her weaving practice, Ms. Hernmarck constantly works to see beyond the colors she thinks she sees in a design to get to the colors she actually sees. She then interprets these colors using skeins of wool in her wool wall, combining the strands into colorful bundles, and then weaving them into her tapestries.

In this workshop, participants will ‘do the real thing’ in reverse. They will interpret the colors in a wool skein onto paper using a variety of artist’s tools including crayons and watercolors. In the process, they will get to know, through touch and sight, the special qualities of the wool Helena uses in her tapestries, and learn to see the intricacies of color. Fee: $25. Space is limited and online registration will be available until Wednesday, April 22, at shelterislandhistorical.org/hernmarckadultworkshop. After April 22 call the office at 631-749-0025 to check availability.

HISTORY

Shelter Island Historical Society presents Exploring Gardiners Island with Karl Grossman, which has been rescheduled for May 16 at the Shelter Island History Center. Mr. Grossman will be speaking about the history and future of Gardiners Island. He will discuss the long-term preservation of the Island as the conservation easement barring development there expires in five years. shelterislandhistorical.org.

