Gov. Cuomo speaks on mortgage relief in response to coronavirus crisis

Governor Andrew Cuomo (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

At his briefing Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo discussed a new plan for mortgage relief and financial assistance, while also giving updates on the spread of the virus and hospitalization.

Here are a few key takeaways from the briefing:

• The state is granting 90-day mortgage relief for people with financial hardships. Negative credit reporting will also be suspended and overdraft fees will be waived at ATMs.

• The mandated workforce reduction is being increased from 50% to 75%, meaning businesses cannot have more than 25% of their workforce report to the office.

• New York remains the most impacted state in terms of the number of positive cases with 4,152 cases confirmed, including 178 in Suffolk County.

• Testing has ramped up locally with 361 tests performed in Suffolk County in past 24 hours to a toal of 1,0004.

• The hospitalization rate is 19% in New York State, with 777 patients currently hospitalized for the virus.