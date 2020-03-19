‘Matilda’ — Keep rehearsing, keep washing

A catastrophe two weeks before opening night is more or less expected when it comes to the school musical, but traditionally the setback has to do with the music or the backing track, or actors who just haven’t been able to learn their lines. This year’s disaster is entirely outside of the control of the cast and crew of “Matilda.”

With the school closed, and “Matilda” postponed, these photos of rehearsals and a 1-minute video of Amelia Clark practicing her solo during a scene change are the best record we have of this magical production. Tentatively scheduled for April 30-May 3, Director John Kaasik said he’s looking forward to getting back to rehearsals as soon as possible — and so are his actors. “I’m going to tell the kids to keep working on their lines, in between washing their hands.”