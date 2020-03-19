Town requests senior-only IGA shopping hours; still no virus cases on Island

Shelter Island Police Department (Credit: Tara Smith/file)

Shelter Island remains free of any coronavirus cases as of Thursday morning, according to Det. Sgt. Jack Thilberg, who has been tapped as the public information officer during this period.

Beginning immediately, town officials are asking that younger Islanders avoid shopping at the IGA between 7 and 9 a.m. so seniors, the most vulnerable population for the coronavirus, can have access to the store and be able to maintain distance from other shoppers.

It’s not a mandate, but a request, Det. Thilberg said in a media briefing this morning. Specific questions can be emailed to him at [email protected]

One question fielded by Det. Thilberg was about dogs running free on beaches. A single reported case in China, he said, involved a person with the coronavirus who, apparently, transmitted it to his dog. It’s unclear if a dog can transmit coronavirus to people. But Det. Thilberg is asking Islanders to err on the side of caution. While not required in town code, he asks that those walking their pets keep the dogs on a leash so others walking on the beach don’t have to be nervous about a dog running up them or their children.

Further updates will continue from many sources on the Island and be accessible on the Reporter website. All coronavirus information is publicly available whether or not you are a subscriber.