Medical professional to make Shelter Island house calls

A physician assistant (PA) will be available to take requests for medical house calls beginning today, Friday, March 20, for after 6 p.m.

PA John Reilly, an Island resident, said Friday ­­­­morning that Islanders who would like a medical professional to visit for an evaluation should call 631-537-1892 to make an appointment for after 6 p.m.

That number is at the office of the Meeting House Lane Medical Practice in Southampton.

The PA emphasized that this is not for COVID-19 coronavirus testing.

Mr. Reilly said if there are enough calls “eventually we could come to the Island during the day” to make visits.

Currently there are no medical professionals working on the Island. Dr. Peter Kelt plans to reopen his practice at the Medical Center on the afternoon of Monday, March 23.

The Center should be fully staffed by April 15, according to Supervisor Gerry Siller.

The town’s website provides this information: “Medical records can be obtained by calling Greenport Primary Care, an NYU/Winthrop facility @ 631-477-0070. If needed, you could also call this number to set up an appointment with Greenport Primary Care. If you have a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest Emergency Room.”