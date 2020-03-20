Shelter Island Police Department blotter

REPORTER FILE PHOTO

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Susan M. Williams of Shelter Island was driving on South Ferry Road on March 12 when she was stopped by police for operating a vehicle without proper plates. Police determined that the plates had been switched due to a registration suspended for driving without insurance. The plates were removed and three tickets issued.

Police conducted six traffic stops and distracted driving and radar enforcement on March 10, 13 and 14 in the Center and Heights, yielding four warnings.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller complained about loud hammering noises coming from a Center residence shortly after midnight on March 11. An officer located the man who had stopped hammering nails and stated he was finished working for the night.

A silent panic alarm was activated at a Center residence on March 11. An employee said there were no problems and he was unaware he had set off the alarm.

An officer on patrol that day noticed an open door on a Silver Beach garage. The owner said she had forgotten to close it.

A loud party at a Menantic residence was reported to police on March 12 at about 11 p.m. A verbal warning about unreasonable noise was given and the music was turned off. A short while later, police received a second complaint, which was unfounded.

Also on March 12, police responded to a person receiving unwanted phone calls and to a caller who reported the lock on a shared storage unit had been cut. Police also investigated a case involving a North Ferry check that had been fraudulently altered.

A caller told police on March 13 that low hanging wires were blocking a Center roadway. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) redirected traffic and PSEG responded.

Also on that day, a caretaker reported that a rooster at large on a Center property was unable to fly over a fence. An officer rescued the rooster and helped it over the fence.

On March 14, police investigated a report of an unknown trailer parked on a West Neck property.

A SIFD chief reported heavy smoke in the Westmoreland area on March 15. Police interviewed a person who had a permit for the open burning there and he was advised to notify the SIFD, prior to a burning, if he thought there would be excessive smoke.

A caller complained on March 15 about employees at a Heights business making insensitive, joking remarks about the coronavirus. An officer spoke to the owner and staff member who agreed to refrain from joking about the virus when customers were around.

Officers responded to a non-violent domestic dispute in the Center on March 15 and to a second domestic dispute in the Center on March 16.

Police were also notified on March 15 that a person was concerned about having been exposed to COVID-19 but was not presenting any of the symptoms. An officer provided her with information about the virus.

A power outage in the Center was reported on March 16; PSEG repaired the problem remotely. A dog found at large in Silver Beach was returned to its owner.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams responded to four aided cases on March 10, 14 and 15. In one case, transportation was refused but otherwise provided; in another, medical attention was refused and no immediate medical attention was necessary. Two people were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital and an EMS request for the standby of Suffolk County Police Department Aviation was cancelled for one of them.