Second case of cornonavirus connected to Shelter Island

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIH photo This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 — isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab.

Shelter Island’s public information officer said Saturday afternoon that a second person “connected to Shelter Island” has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

No additional information was given.

The town had received a notification of the case from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services. Shelter Island Public Information Officer Jack Thilberg said the county department “will follow up with contacts, and locations as well as other procedures being followed, and determine what steps, if any, are necessary regarding this confirmation. The town expects to be informed as to the gender, age, and if the person is home isolated or under medical care at a hospital.”

The first case of a person connected to Shelter Island was announced on Friday and identified as a 75-year-old man, who is being treated at a hospital.

The Reporter will provide more information when it becomes available.