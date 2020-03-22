Trivia master extraordinaire Bob DeStefano shares his questions. (Credit: Reporter file photo).

In the spirit of keeping ourselves sane and amused when many of us are homebound, we bring you Bob’s Brain Teasers.

“These are the 15 questions that I actually used in one of my trivia contests that are held once a month in the Southampton Library,” Bob DeStefano said. “If the player, including three partners, can get 12 correct they will be in a position to win every contest.”

1. What animal is featured on the California State flag?

2. Mt. Everest is in what country?

3. What was Aladdin’s monkey friend called?

4. What is the capital of Costa Rica?

5. What does the J.K. mean in J.K. Rowling, author of Harry Potter series?

6. What famous nickname was pool shark Rudolph Wanderone Jr. better known by?

7. What letter is usually used in physics to represent the force of gravity?

8. How many atoms are there in an oxygen molecule?

9. What do Peter, Paul and Mary have apart from a hammer and a bell in the song, “If I had a hammer?”

10. What is the seventh planet from the sun?

11. What two boxers fought in the Rumble in the Jungle in 1974?

12. What American actor is best known for his role as Dr. Frasier Crane?

13. What war saw pirate Jean Lafitte fighting on the side of the United States forces?

14. Name one of the two astronauts that accompanied Neil Armstrong on Apollo 11?

15. In what movie did Jack Nicholson say his famous line, “You can’t handle the truth?”

The answers

1. Grizzly Bear.

2. Nepal.

3. Abu.

4. San Jose.

5. Joanne Kathleen.

6. Minnesota Fats.

7. G.

8. 2.

9. A song.

10. Uranus.

11. Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

12. Kelsey Grammer.

13. The War of 1812.

14. Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

15. “A Few Good Men.”