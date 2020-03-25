Island eateries are open for takeout and/or delivery
During these times of uncertainty, we still find ourselves asking the same question every day: “What’s for dinner?”
We’re all doing our best to stay at home as much as possible, but what happens when we need that break from cooking breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner? Luckily our favorite restaurants, delis, and cafes across Shelter Island are there for us when we do need a break from our kitchens. Here’s a list of establishments that are currently open for business.
Commander Cody’s Seafood
41 Smith Street
Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 1 p.m.-
8 p.m. Fish market opens at 11 a.m., delivery of market items also
available.
Call to order, delivery available.
631-749-1851
Visit facebook.com/shelterislandfishmarket
Elli’s Country Store
35 South Ferry Road
Hours: Monday – Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Call to order or drive up, no delivery.
631-749-2844
Visit elliscountrystore.com
Isola
15 Grand Avenue
Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Call to order, no delivery.
631-749-9036
Isolany.com
Maria’s Kitchen
55 North Ferry Road (off Jaspa)
Hours: Monday 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuesday – Sunday, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Call to order, no delivery.
631-749-5450
Mariaskitchenshelterisland.com
Marie Eiffel Market
184 North Ferry Road
Hours: Monday, Wednesday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed Tuesday & Wednesday).
Order online or call, curbside pick-up available.
631-749-0003
Ordering: ordering.orders2.me/menu/marieeiffelmarket
Peeko Oysters
Shelter Island residents can have fresh Peeko Oysters delivered to their door.
Text 631-408-7281 to arrange delivery.
STARS Café
17 Grand Avenue
Hours: Monday – Sunday, 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call to order, curbside pick-up, no delivery.
631-749-5345
Starscafeshelterisland.com
The Islander
63 North Ferry Road
Hours: Tuesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday, Friday, Saturday, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Call to order or walk-in, delivery available.
631-749-1998
Theislandersi.com
Vine Street Café
41 South Ferry Road
Hours: Thursday – Monday, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Order online, call or walk-in to order, delivery available.
631-749-3210
Vinestreetcafe.com