Island eateries are open for takeout and/or delivery

Commander Cody’s chicken dinners are available. (Credit: Reporter File photo)

During these times of uncertainty, we still find ourselves asking the same question every day: “What’s for dinner?”

We’re all doing our best to stay at home as much as possible, but what happens when we need that break from cooking breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner? Luckily our favorite restaurants, delis, and cafes across Shelter Island are there for us when we do need a break from our kitchens. Here’s a list of establishments that are currently open for business.

Commander Cody’s Seafood

41 Smith Street

Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 1 p.m.-

8 p.m. Fish market opens at 11 a.m., delivery of market items also

available.

Call to order, delivery available.

631-749-1851

Visit facebook.com/shelterislandfishmarket

Elli’s Country Store

35 South Ferry Road

Hours: Monday – Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Call to order or drive up, no delivery.

631-749-2844

Visit elliscountrystore.com

Isola

15 Grand Avenue

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Call to order, no delivery.

631-749-9036

Isolany.com

Maria’s Kitchen

55 North Ferry Road (off Jaspa)

Hours: Monday 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuesday – Sunday, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Call to order, no delivery.

631-749-5450

Mariaskitchenshelterisland.com

Marie Eiffel Market

184 North Ferry Road

Hours: Monday, Wednesday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed Tuesday & Wednesday).

Order online or call, curbside pick-up available.

631-749-0003

Ordering: ordering.orders2.me/menu/marieeiffelmarket

Peeko Oysters

Shelter Island residents can have fresh Peeko Oysters delivered to their door.

Text 631-408-7281 to arrange delivery.

STARS Café

17 Grand Avenue

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Call to order, curbside pick-up, no delivery.

631-749-5345

Starscafeshelterisland.com

The Islander

63 North Ferry Road

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday, Friday, Saturday, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Call to order or walk-in, delivery available.

631-749-1998

Theislandersi.com

Vine Street Café

41 South Ferry Road

Hours: Thursday – Monday, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Order online, call or walk-in to order, delivery available.

631-749-3210

Vinestreetcafe.com