Notice to people on Shelter Island from NYC: You must self-quarantine

Shelter Island Town Public Information Officer Jack Thilberg has released a notice to the press this afternoon concerning people from New York City arriving on the Island — or have recently arrived — including visitors, second homeowners or those renting a house .

The release reads:

Shelter Island is a special place, most evident during times of crisis and concern. We live as a large family and take care of one another, and those in need. We welcome your return and extend a warm greeting. If you have come to Shelter Island from New York City, we require you to self-quarantine for at least 14 days upon you arrival.

This strong recommendation issued by Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and various sources such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. This precaution is necessary given the high rate of infections in the nation’s most populous city.

If you have any needs, stay home, we will assist you. We are putting up a list on our Website , Facebook, and Channel 22 of businesses that do home delivery and other resources to assist you. We have a program as well that delivers for senior citizens, if you are 60 or above.

You must quarantine in the interest of Public Health and Safety.

You came here to be safe, you need to help keep it safe!.

If there is anything we can do to help you quarantine, please call town hall at (631)749-0015, or email us at: [email protected]