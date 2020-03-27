New information from the town on dentists, vets and social worker

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Some new information has been provided by the Town’s Public Information Officer Jack Thilberg concerning dentists, veterinarians during the pandemic.



Dr. Frank Kestler, DDS, has closed his Shelter Island office for at least the next three weeks, and advises that dental emergencies will be handled at The Smilest Dental at the Mattituck and Riverhead offices “in the near future one-day per week,” Officer Thilberg said.



“Dr. Kestler has recommended calling your physician, Southampton Hospital, or obtain pain relief medication. This information will be updated as new information becomes available.”



The Shelter Island Clinic of the North Fork Animal Hospital is open, Officer Thilberg said, but has modified its services and suggested calling 631-749-2506 for an appointment. House calls have been canceled and the office has been closed to the walk-in public.



The clinic suggests calling to discuss what’s needed, Officer Thilberg said, and “call the same number for a pick-up of medicine or supplies.”



For those isolated at home, a community online forum is being set up and will be functioning Tuesday, March 31, to help people stay connected socially. The forum will be led by Town Social Worker Lucille Buergers and hosted on ZOOM, Officer Thilberg said.



“It will be an opportunity to hear how your friends and neighbors are coming up with creative ways to deal with the crisis,” he added. “It also allows for brainstorming ideas and to offer support and encouragement to one another.”



In order to access the meeting, send your e-mail to Ms. Buergers at [email protected] She will send you an invitation to join the meeting, which will be held every week.