Editorial: From the Reporter staff

REPORTER FILE PHOTO

We are astonished and grateful at how Islanders are stepping up to support one another during this difficult time. Astonished, yes, but we somehow knew Islanders would respond quickly and wholeheartedly.

Chief Jim Read, the town’s emergency management coordinator, told us, before anyone knew what this crisis would become, that he was working with Island first responders; representatives of town government across all departments; school officials; and Suffolk County Department of Health Services to set in motion what would be needed to deal with the coming pandemic.

The chief didn’t sugar coat it, and gave no happy talk, but bluntly said that we were in for something that would be extremely difficult.

He started monitoring information from the state and federal governments, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

At the same time, town and school officials were setting in place efforts they knew would be needed. When the situation worsened, Shelter Island was ready to hit the start button.

None of this could have been accomplished without excellent leaders and dedicated volunteers who have answered the call to help friends and neighbors.

Teachers and other school staff stepped up, offering to deliver food to students on the free- and reduced-meal program. Volunteers were there to help them.

Teachers prepared materials for ongoing studies so students wouldn’t lose the whole spring semester. Again, volunteers helped deliver study materials to students’ homes.

Other volunteers offered to do food shopping for the Island’s older and most fragile residents, or to take those who could go to IGA to do their own shopping.

Restaurateurs rapidly transitioned from inhouse service to takeout and curb side setups. The effort appeared to be flawless, as though they had been doing this on a regular basis for years.

While some have been able to hunker down at home, many others have had to work under difficult circumstances. These are the workers at Shelter Heights Island Pharmacy who have kept prescriptions and other products flowing; staff at the IGA; those preparing and providing food for takeout at restaurants; bank and other business officials who have had to work to meet Islanders’ needs; drivers who have volunteered to transport people and products to where they’re needed; and so many more.

You are all remarkable and deserve our deepest admiration and gratitude for all you’re doing at this difficult to time to help the Island battle through.