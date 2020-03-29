Shelter Island Police Department Blotter

Shelter Island Police Department (Credit: Tara Smith/file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Christopher S. Knight of Shelter Island was driving on South Ferry Road when he was stopped by police on March 17 and ticketed for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was also given a summons for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, a misdemeanor.

Sarah C. Paley of New York City was given a ticket on West Neck Road on March 17 for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Also on the 17th, police issued a summons to Philip L. Austern of New York City for driving with inadequate or no brake lights.

S. M. Gonzalez-Escudero of Hampton Bays received two tickets on March 19 on North Ferry Road for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device and for a driver’s license infraction.

Traffic stops and distracted driving enforcement were conducted on March 17, 19 and 20 in the Center, West Neck and Ram Island, resulting in the six tickets above.

OTHER REPORTS

An officer searched unsuccessfully for a dog reported missing in Silver Beach on March 17. A second caller reported a dog running at large in Dering Harbor on March 22. The owner retrieved the dog before police arrived.

An anonymous caller told police on March 17 that a number of cars were parked outside a Heights restaurant. An officer responded with N.Y. State information on the recently required closing of businesses. The next day, he spoke to the owner who said he understood and would comply.

On March 17, a caller told police about hearing noises from a vacant house and had seen someone come out of the house who identified himself as a bank employee who was checking on the property.

On the 19th, a caller phoned police headquarters and said her parent was not feeling well but didn’t have a thermometer to check his temperature. She refused a police welfare check and was then advised to have the parents contact the primary care physician and to call back if necessary.

A complainant reported on March 19 seeing offensive signage on a Heights establishment. An officer informed the caller that signage was a form of freedom of speech and not a crime.

A caller told police on March 20 that a person had contacted Town Hall to obtain Senior Center transportation. An officer advised the person that transportation was only provided to seniors. The individual said he needed a ride to South Ferry for a doctor’s appointment and was told that he should contact a taxi service.

On March 20, a caller reported seeing two unknown males on a West Neck property and when questioned, they got into a car and left. An officer found the storage room under the lower deck of the house was unlocked and the lights were on. An employee said there was no problem but that the storage room would be secured.

A caller told police on March 20 that a bright light was shining into her residence from the direction of Coecles Harbor. An officer found a person offshore using a light for eeling. The fisherman agreed to avoid aiming the light towards the complainant’s residence.

The next day, a caller reported that a person in a parking lot in West Neck appeared to be emotionally upset, throwing grocery bags and yelling. An officer found that the person had misplaced her phone and was upset while looking for it.

An open burning in Hay Beach was reported on March 21. Police found two small fires burning branches and told the person involved that open burning was only permitted between Sept. 15 and March 15. The individual was issued a verbal warning for the town code violation and agreed to stop the burning.

Police responded to a report on March 21 of a gathering of people on a West Neck beach. No violation of the law was found.

Young people were reported skateboarding on the rear roof of the American Legion on March 21. An officer issued verbal warnings to those involved.

Police received an email on March 21 from a person concerned about an open house event in Silver Beach during the COVID-19 outbreak. The responding officer noted that the realtors and those viewing the home wore masks and gloves and maintained a safe distance from each other. Safe practices were discussed.

On March 22, a caller told police that a former employee had taken two animal traps from a job site; the traps were returned and no charges were pressed. The former employee was advised about civil actions he could take to obtain lost wages.

The same day, police received a report about harassing behavior for information purposes only and investigated an anonymous complaint about a social gathering in the backyard of a Heights residence. An officer found the two owners were running a pick-up service from their beer/liquor store in New York City. The operation was subsequently shut down.

Police responded to a non-violent domestic dispute in the Center on March 22.

An open door was reported at a Silver Beach home on March 23. Police found the front door not latched properly; it might have been blown open by high winds. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

ALARMS

There were three alarms during the week. Two fire alarms were set off in the Center and Long View on March 17 and 21 respectively. The first was activated accidentally by an employee who was sanding. The second was caused by steaming vegetables on the stove.

A residential alarm in Silver Beach went off on March 17; a person showing the home entered the wrong pass code.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 21, 22 and 23; a fourth was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital on March 17.