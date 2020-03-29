Town Public Information Officer on Recycling Center and ambulance procedures

The Recycling Center will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Wednesday, April 1. (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

There are new hours for the Recycling Center and new procedures for Emergency Medical Service personnel.

The town’s Public Information Officer Jack Thilberg has provided information that, beginning Wednesday, April 1, the Recycling Center/Landfill will be closed Tuesday and Thursday, but open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The New York State Department of Health has informed municipalities on new procedures for EMS teams during the pandemic.

“Ambulance personnel will assess patients to differentiate between simple Influenza-like-illness and more serious cases,” Officer Thilberg said. “Based on the patient symptoms, vital signs, medical history and other parameters, a transport decision will be made. Those patients with simple influenza-like-illness who are not identified as having concerning signs, symptoms or comorbidities will be provided with an informational handout, and transport will not occur.”

For questions, contact: NYS COVID-19 Hotline – 1-888-364-3065 , or the Suffolk County Department of Health Services – 631-853-0333.