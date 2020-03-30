Town releases order on essential/nonessential businesses

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

There has been some confusion in New York State about essential and non-essential business that have been affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, especially with the construction industry.

To provide clarity for all Island business owners, Public Information Officer Jack Thilberg has released an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the matter.

“Everyone is directed by the governor and the Town of Shelter Island to keep all personal contact to a minimum,” which is essential to protect ourselves and others from being infected by the illness, Officer Thilberg said. “The Town of Shelter Island asks all citizens and businesses to assist us in dealing with the current crisis by complying with letter and spirit of the executive order.”

Below is the executive order from the governor listing essential businesses that are allowed to continue to be open and working:

ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES OR ENTITIES, including any for profit or non-profit, regardless of the nature of the service, the function they perform, or its corporate or entity structure, are not subject to the in-person restriction. Essential Businesses must continue to comply with the guidance and directives for maintaining a clean and safe work environment issued by the Department of Health and every business, even if essential, is strongly urged to maintain social distance to the extent possible.

This guidance is issued by the New York State Department of Economic Development d/b/a Empire State Development and applies to each business location individually and is intended to assist businesses in determining whether they are an essential business. With respect to business or entities that operate or provide both essential and non-essential services, supplies or support, only those lines and/or business operations that are necessary to support the essential services, supplies, or support are exempt from the workforce reduction restrictions.

For purposes of Executive Order 202.6, “Essential Business,” means businesses operating in or as:

1. Essential health care operations including

research and laboratory services

hospitals

walk-in-care health clinics and facilities

emergency veterinary, livestock services

senior/elder care

medical wholesale and distribution

home health care workers or aides for the elderly

doctor and emergency dental

nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities

medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers

licensed mental health providers

licensed substance abuse treatment providers

medical billing support personnel

2. Essential infrastructure including

public and private utilities including but not limited to power generation, fuel supply and transmission

public water and wastewater

telecommunications and data centers

airports/airlines

commercial shipping vessels/ports and seaports

transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, for-hire vehicles, garages

hotels, and places of accommodation

3. Essential manufacturing including

food processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverages

chemicals

medical equipment/instruments

pharmaceuticals

sanitary products including personal care products regulated by the Food and Drug Administration

telecommunications

microelectronics/semi-conductor

food-producing agriculture/farms

household paper products

defense industry and the transportation infrastructure

4. Essential retail including

grocery stores including all food and beverage stores

pharmacies

convenience stores

farmer’s markets

gas stations

restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)

hardware, appliance and building material stores

pet food

5. Essential services including

trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal

mail and shipping services

laundromats and other clothing/fabric cleaning services

building cleaning and maintenance

child care services

bicycle repair

auto repair

automotive sales conducted remotely or electronically, with in-person vehicle return and delivery by appointment only

warehouse/distribution and fulfillment

funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries

storage for essential businesses

maintenance for the infrastructure of the facility or to maintain or safeguard materials or products therein

animal shelters/ and animal care

6. News media

7. Financial Institutions including

banks or lending institution

insurance

payroll

accounting

services related to financial markets

8. Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations including

homeless shelters and congregate care facilities

food banks

human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support

9. Construction

All non-essential construction must shut down except emergency construction, (e.g. a project necessary to protect health and safety of the occupants, or to continue a project if it would be unsafe to allow to remain undone until it is safe to shut the site).

Essential construction may continue and includes roads, bridges, transit facilities, utilities, hospitals or health care facilities, affordable housing, and homeless shelters. At every site, if essential or emergency non-essential construction, this includes maintaining social distance, including for purposes of elevators/meals/entry and exit. Sites that cannot maintain distance and safety best practices must close and enforcement will be provided by the state in coordination with the city/local governments. This will include fines of up to $10,000 per violation.

For purposes of this section construction work does not include a single worker, who is the sole employee/worker on a job site.

10. Defense

defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government

11. Essential services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or other businesses including

law enforcement, including corrections and community supervision

fire prevention and response

building code enforcement

security

emergency management and response, EMS and 911 dispatch

building cleaners or janitors

general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor

automotive repair

disinfection

residential moving services

12. Vendors that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care and services including but not limited to:

logistics

technology support for online services

child care programs and services

government owned or leased buildings

essential government services

any personnel necessary for on-line or distance learning or classes delivered via remote means

Houses of worship are not ordered closed however it is strongly recommended not to hold congregate services. If held, social distance must be maintained and compliance with DOH guidance, which can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/information-providers.

If the function of your business is not listed above, but you believe that it is essential or it is an entity providing essential services or functions, you may request designation as an essential business.

Requests by businesses to be designated an essential function as described above, should only be made if they are NOT covered by the guidance.

To request designation as an essential business: https://esd.ny.gov/content/request-designation-essential-business-purposes-executive-order-2026

Restrictions on requesting designation as an essential business:

Businesses ordered to close on Monday, March 15, 2020 under the restrictions on any gathering with 50 or more participants, including but not limited to, bars, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, casinos, auditoriums, concerts, conferences, worship services, sporting events, and physical fitness centers, are presumed to be compliant with NYS issued restrictions and must remain closed and are not eligible for designation as an essential business for purposes of this guidance.