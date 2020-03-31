Cuomo: School, library board elections postponed

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides a coronavirus update during a briefing in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany on Sunday. (Credit: Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday issued an executive order postponing the circulating and filing of nominating petitions for any office, something that was originally scheduled today.

This means that upcoming school board elections and library elections will be postponed.

The order cites the governors’ March 7 disaster declaration for New York State due to the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across New York City and Long Island.

The governor ordered the postponement of any school board, or library board elections that were scheduled to take place in April or May.

The postponements must be until at least June 1, and are subject to further directives as to the timing, location and manner for the votes.

All of the school boards in Suffolk County were scheduled to have their school board elections and budget votes on May 19, and petitions to run for school board were due by April 20.

The executive order did not mention what would happen with school budget votes, which usually take place at the same time as board of education elections.

The governor on Saturday also issued an executive order postponing the New York State Presidential Primary from April 28 to June 23.