

Janet Gay Hawkins, of Greenport, and a former resident of Shelter Island, died on March 27 at Peconic Landing Retirement Community at the age of 93.



Janet was born June 5, 1926 in Mineola, the younger of two children. Her parents William Gay and Helen (Remsen) raised Janet in Munsey Park alongside her sister Joan.



She attended Manhasset High School in the class of 1944, where she competed in archery. She went on to Colby College, graduating in 1948.



In 1952, Janet married Harman Hawkins (1919-2002) at the Community Reformed Church in Manhasset. They lived in Plandome for 32 years where they raised their two sons, Christopher and Jonathan.



Always active in civic and community affairs, Janet was a member of the Junior League of the North Shore serving as treasurer and Sustainer Committee member, as well as a Manhasset Bay Yacht Club member.



When Janet and Harman retired, they moved to the Island, where she served on Mashomack Preserve Board of Trustees for six years and organized the annual benefit gathering for many years.

Other endeavors included the Shelter Island Yacht Club and Shelter Island Historical Society.



Janet is survived by her sons, Christopher of Randolph, N.H., Jonathan (Brenda) of Jamestown, R.I.; her grandchildren Jackson, Rebecca, Matthew, Jeremiah; and four great-grandchildren.

Due to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no celebration at this time. There will be a gathering of family and friends at a later date to celebrate a life well lived.