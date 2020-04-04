Update: Town announces the first deaths from coronavirus

One of the individuals who has passed away from the cornavirus has been identified by the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club as Kevin Brooks, a member of the club.

GBCC sent the notice below to all members:

It is with Deep Sorrow that we announce the passing of Kevin Patrick Brooks on April 3rd, 2020.

Due to the Corona Virus restrictions there will be no Funeral Mass.

A graveside Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 9th at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery for the immediate family.

A celebration of Kevin’s life will be planned in the future when social distancing restrictions are removed.

Below is the original story:

Two men, aged 74 and 94, who had been hospitalized for the illness, have died, according to town Public Information Officer Jack Thilberg.

No further information was provided.

In a press release, Officer Thilberg stated the announcement came “with a deep sense of loss and sorrow.”

He reiterated that “the town reminds everyone for the need of continual handwashing and strict social distancing practices.”

The Reporter will provide more information when it becomes available.