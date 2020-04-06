State sets up phone number to report business violations

(Credit: Reporter file Photo)

The town has provided a phone number for residents to file complaints about businesses that have been designated by the state as nonessential but are still operating.

The same number can be called to report gatherings of people who are “congregating despite social distancing protocols,” according to the town’s Public Information Officer Jack Thilberg.

The number to call to report violations is 1-833-789-0470.

That number will connect callers to the New York State PAUSE Enforcement Assistance Task Force, which defines essential and nonessential businesses during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Violators of the state order by operating a nonessential businesses after receiving a stop work order are $5,000 for the first offense and $10,000 for subsequent offenses.

For a list of essential businesses see the Reporter story: https://shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2020/03/30/town-releases-order-on-essential-nonessential-businesses/

A construction business is allowed only one person on a job site at a time, unless the work is for infrastructure or in an emergency, such as if a building is unsafe.