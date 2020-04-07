Dering Harbor news: Board passes budget

Village of Dering Harbor Mayor Betsy Morgan (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

The Board of Trustees of Dering Harbor, meeting on Saturday, April 4, made accommodations to the quarantine imposed as a result of coronavirus.

The meeting was held virtually, using ZOOM technology. The arrangement was announced on the village’s website in advance, providing residents with a link to join the meeting. Mayor Betsy Morgan presided, with Trustees Clora Kelly, Karen Kelsey, Patrick Parcells and Ari Benacerraf, as well as Counsel Wayne Bruyn and Clerk Vicki Weslek all logging on from separate locations. No residents signed into the meeting, but one villager used the Chat function to add comments.

A second adjustment that the COVID-19 has necessitated is changing the date of the village elections. They were originally scheduled for Friday, May 22, but under the governor’s order elections, must be postponed until at least June 1. The board approved a change to Monday, June 29 to extend as much time as possible before the required deadline of June 30.

“That is the beginning of 4th of July week,” the mayor said, “so hopefully as many residents as possible will be here to vote.”

The board approved the 2020-2021 budget that had previously been posted. With no comments added by the public, the budget of $255,556 passed, representing a 4% reduction from the previous year.

Patrick Parcells reported that two wells on Manhanset Road are expected to be drilled in April and be online by July.

Mr. Bruyn reported that under state requirements, all construction in the village was stopped and Building Inspector George Butts had discussed three currently open building permits with the homeowners. Mr. Parcells clarified that the well drilling was considered essential so could proceed. The mayor stated that landscaping, provided it was for maintenance or pest control, was deemed essential.

The board will meet next on May 9, planning to use Zoom. The mayor said it would be good to add the Zoom option even when it’s possible to return to in-person meetings.