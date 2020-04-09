Community forum tonight hosted by the town’s social worker

Social Worker Lucille Buergers (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

At 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, April 9, the town will live stream a community forum with the town’s social worker, Lucille Buregers.

Resident are encouraged to join the forum via Zoom.

Ms. Buergers will be discussing, according to the town’s Public Information Officer Jack Thilberg, “how your friends and neighbors are coming up with creative ways to deal with the crisis. It also allows for brainstorming ideas and to offer support and encouragement to one another.”

To access the meeting and participate, send your email to Ms. Buergers at [email protected]

Ms. Buergers will then send you an invitation and information on joining the meeting.