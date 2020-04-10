Face masks required to enter Island businesses

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Tara Smith)

Anyone entering an essential business on Shelter Island is now required to have a mask covering their mouth and nose, according to Town Public Information Officer Jack Thilberg.

In a statement, Officer Thilberg said the town was pleased that all the essential businesses on the Island have announced “full cooperation” with the requirement.

“The town remains committed with Island businesses to provide the safest environment we can for all of our safety and health,” Officer Thilberg said.