Island’s trivia quiz returns Saturday: Zoom in for Bob’s Brain Challenge

Trivia master Bob DeStefano (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

In the spirit of keeping ourselves sane and amused when many of us are homebound, the Shelter Island Public Library is bringing you Bob’s Brain Teasers.

The popular trivia quiz game will be appearing on Zoom tomorrow, Saturday, April 11 at 5 p.m.

Bob DeStefano’s trivia competition is one of many activities at the library that have been suspended due to quarantine. It’s a fun way to spend an evening challenging your mind as well as competing against friends and neighbors, many of whom you haven’t seen in a while.

The virtual game (and happy hour) can be accessed for free without special equipment. To sign up, email [email protected] for information and instructions. For more information, go to shelterislandpubliclibrary.org or call 631-749-0041.