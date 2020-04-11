New testing facility opens at County Center complex in Riverside

The Riverside “hot spot” testing site opened Friday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

A free coronavirus testing facility opened Friday at the County Center complex in Riverside.

It’s one of three “hot spot” testing sites now open in Suffolk County communities with a higher cluster of infection rates. It’s part of an initiative by county officials to focus on communities with large Latino populations. A similar testing site opened at a community center in Brentwood Friday, which is among the most heavily impacted communities on Long Island with over 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The third site is located in Huntington Station, officials said.

Mr. Bellone said during a press briefing earlier this week that additional locations may be determined as needed.

According to a county map that tracks confirmed coronavirus cases, the infection rate in Riverhead is 5.64 cases per 1,000 people. Greenport Village and Greenport west is seeing a rate of nearly 20 cases per 1,000 people, according to that map.

While there weren’t many cars using the Riverside testing site Friday afternoon, Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said she expects to see testing ramp up as word spreads about the testing site.

“Their phone lines were flooded today,” she said Friday afternoon.

Appointments are required to use the mobile testing site and can be made by calling HRH Care Community Health at 845-553-8030.

ProHealth has been operating a drive-thru testing facility on Route 58. To schedule an appointment there, call 516-874-0411.