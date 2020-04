National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIH photo This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 — isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab.

There are now “three active cases” of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Shelter Island, according to Town Public Information Officer Jack Thilberg.

Six Island cases of the virus have been reported, including the deaths of Kevin Brooks and Forrest Compton from the illness, and a health care worker “who has cleared and returned to work,” Officer Thilberg said.