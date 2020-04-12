Signs of spring at Sylvester Manor — piglets on the way

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

While current conditions have forced Sylvester Manor Educational Farm to curtail several activities — including their Farm to Table fundraiser, unfortunately — the farm is continuing to grow and generate new signs of life.

Seedlings are growing in the greenhouse. This week, lettuces, flowers, scallions, basil and escarole are being seeded; next week cucumbers, summer squash and more.

Microgreens, which are shoots of salad greens that are usually harvested right after their first shoots develop, are new this year to the farm and will be available later this spring.

Under the windmill, the field has been prepped and the farmers are ready to transplant onions, peas and fava beans this week.

Fifteen new piglets will join the farm soon; the staff are busy planning for their arrival, which will no doubt be lively.

A handful of summer CSA shares are still available but they are going quickly. Staff suggest signing up now if you want to be part of the CSA program.

And if a share doesn’t work for you, you can always purchase a farmstand credit ($500 for $550 worth of farmstand products). Buy one for yourself, or maybe a healthcare worker as a thank-you for all they are doing on the front lines.

The Sylvester Manor trails are open for fresh air walks seven days a week, sunrise to sunset. Visitors are reminded to respect social distancing requirements throughout the property. Leashed dogs are welcome.

There are no public restroom facilities available. Visitor maps are located inside the front white gates.

Registration is now open for the summer youth program. Visit the website for updates on other summer activities. For more information go to sylvestermanor.org or call 631-749-0626.