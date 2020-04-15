Keeping a pandemic at bay; Town officials hold informational meeting

Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read.

Town official’s early instructions — earlier than many municipalities — on methods to protect Shelter Islanders, has kept the COVID-19 coronavirus mostly at bay here.

Two people have died from the illness, three are currently confirmed as infected, but these grim statistics are much lower by percentage compared to surrounding communities.

Orders for residents to stay at home; requiring visitors and returning second homeowners to self-quarantine for two weeks; limiting the number of people in the IGA at any one time; and officials providing timely and honest information has been working, so far, to keep most Islanders safe.

But the new normal of isolation and fear of the future has taken its toll, town officials indicated Tuesday at the weekly informational meeting on the pandemic, streamed live over the internet, video-conferenced and broadcast on channel 22.

Police Chief Jim Read, who is the town’s emergency management coordinator, noted that some people’s tempers are often on the boil and emotions are fraying. He cited a “meltdown” in a store over a misplaced cell phone “that was taken to an explosive level.” Disputes over video games and arguments about getting the wrong kind of food after shopping “got to the point where they had to call the police,” Chief Read said. These were calls, he added, that the police would never had to respond to in the past.

The chief also reported that employees at both ferries reported dealing “with more confrontational” issues than usual.

After almost of a month of home schooling by parents and internet classes, School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. noted that it’s become a difficult time for many families, especially when parents are working from home and trying to be teacher, parent and homemaker at the same time.

Psychiatrist and psychotherapist Dr. Ryan Sultan, a part-time Island resident and Reporter columnist, joined the discussion with advice on coping (see below), and Lucille Burgers, the town’s social worker, is holding weekly video conference forums for Islanders to join in and express themselves.

Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams added some simple and important advice: “Be kind.”

‘Most dangerous time’

With methods put in place to stem the spread of the virus, and the town holding steady at a low rate of confirmed infections, Chief Read said “we don’t want anyone feeling a comfort level now.” Supervisor Gerry Siller echoed that, noting that “now could be the most dangerous time, if people are letting their guards down.”

Essential business open on the Island should have employees wearing masks. “We’ve reached out to the business community on this,” Chief Read said, and asked the employees of businesses still open to inform customers to wear masks.

Some construction sites on the Island are allowed to continue to build, Mr. Siller said, because they fall within the parameters of essential work to safeguard the public. Pool fences have been cleared for installation, decks are being repaired and a foundation was poured under the emergency guidelines. Anyone who believes they have a legitimate reason to continue construction work should contact the Building Department, Mr. Siller said.

Sites that are presently active by a Building Department waiver are listed on the town’s website, Chief Read added.

There’s a need for volunteers, Mr. Siller said, especially for Meals on Wheels drivers, attendants outside the IGA, shopping for seniors and the homebound, and “the telephone reassurance program,” where seniors who don’t get out can receive a daily phone call. Contact Sara Mundy at the Senor Center: 631-749-1059.

Councilman Mike Bebon said he had received calls from “a number” of people who had applied for Small Business Association Loans through Chase Bank, but were having trouble filing and receiving them. He asked anyone with concerns to email him at [email protected]

Post Office

Chief Read said there had been concerns that the Heights Post Office had been closed at times during regular business hours. It was reported the staff had been cut by 50%, and there had been reports of illness — not COVID-19 related — and “other issues,” the chief said. Customers should expect “disruptions in service,” he added, and a process was in place “to level it out over time.”

School

Superintendent Doelger said that school will be closed, by Gov. Cuomo’s order, until April 29. An order from the governor is expected sometime before that date if the shutdown is extended, or school is re-opened.

Regent examinations have been waived, but any student who passes regent’s courses will get a diploma, Mr. Doelger said.

The school’s third quarter ends Friday, and report cards will be emailed to students.

Those students who are struggling with paying for internet service will be granted free access by Altice, the superintendent said. To sign up, email [email protected]

Coping

During the virtual meeting, Dr. Sultan advised residents who are feeling panicked, upset, angry or depressed, to realize that what they’re going through is shared by almost everyone. Staying at home for days on end can be made easier by finding a new structure for establishing daily routines and sticking with them, such as waking up at the same time every day and having breakfast as a family at the same time each morning. Structure is essential for a stable life, especially for children, Dr. Sultan said.

One cause for anxiety is a feeling of loss of control of our lives, he added. By bringing more structure into the days, we have bought more control over our lives.

It’s also important to do something you enjoy every day, such as bike riding, walking, gardening, or whatever it is that can take you out of yourselves, the doctor said.

He also advised being careful with alcohol, to monitor use closely and see if habits are changing, Forego email and texting and actually phone friends and loved ones, co-workers whom you used to interact with within the week, to keep connections solid, the doctor suggested,

Children will be anxious about a home life where rituals and routines seem to have turned upside down. “Reflect on the language you’re using when talking to your kids. Some people are over-descriptive, others want to keep secrets. But secrets don’t work,” he said. “Kids aren’t stupid.”

Honesty is the best policy, he added, to help children understand the new normal of isolation, and a balanced approach is ideal.

Donations

Island services need your help, Supervisor Siller said, and mentioned several.

The Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island: [email protected] or P.O. Box 352< Shelter Island, NY 11964

Shelter Island Food Pantry: 631-749-0309, or [email protected]

Shelter Island Alliance: [email protected] or 631-806-5458 (Brett Surerus) or 646-415-2792 (Alex Graham).

Shelter Island Fire Department: 631 749-0184, or [email protected]

Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation: [email protected]