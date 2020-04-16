Eye on the Ball: Dignity and cheer

Bob DeStefano (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

As far back as I can remember, I always worried about my old age and how I would live it. I knew I had to make money, but outside of that, I never thought much about other problems getting older would present.



I’ve been retired for 10 years and certain things I never thought about are bothering me. “Elderly” starts at around 65 and I’ve long passed that number.

You realize that we still have the same brain that got us through all these years of living. We’ve been leaders and decision makers all those years. We’re still independent and would like to be talked to like we’re equals. But we’re not, and many times we’re spoken to like we are children.



Of course, we all know that we’re not as mentally sharp as 30 years ago, we’re full of pain, move slower and just want to be happy in these so-called “Golden Years.” All of us are trying not to be a burden to our children or society. We know the numbers on life expectancy and are seeking happiness, friends and good conversation.



Do you realize that after all these years we don’t see ourselves as your children or old geezers? We were the parents and we made it this far because we knew what to eat, how much to drink, exercise and do things in moderation. We lived it and we taught you. Did you think we forgot?



I always remember a story my brother told me that starts my tears flowing. He spoke of one night when he was in a restaurant in New York City. Sitting next to him at a table of five was 90-year-old Bob Hope. He said that Hope was not part of any conversation all night and all he wanted was ice cream.

Every time he mentioned it, someone would look at him as if he were in a highchair and say, “No, not now.” Then they would go back to their adult conversation.



My brother said he couldn’t imagine such a successful, accomplished man would be left out of the conversation. After all, after a lifetime of hard work, he had financially provided this dinner. At times in his life he was worth $500 million.

Wouldn’t you think that he could be asked his opinion occasionally?



Naturally, his opinion would be different from the younger people sitting at the table since he lived in another time. He’d look at things differently, which should be viewed as interesting. When the check came, they gave him a pen and showed him where to sign.



Although many feel older folks can be a nuisance, ask the older person what they’re thinking.



When my 90-year-old Uncle Jerry’s daughter-in-law was folding his clothes while talking with me one day, I said, “Judy, that is so nice that you do this for him.”

I never forgot her answer: “Are you kidding, he would love to do this for himself if he could.”



Why did I write this column? Because I called my friend Sarah this week, a close friend of Anne’s and mine since grade school. Even though we’ve not spent a lot of time together, she was an active woman all her life and a leader in everything she did.



Like all of us, she’s not as sharp mentally or physically as she once was. Sarah’s husband Joe passed away a few years ago and she was left alone with no money, but she owned her house. Like many others, because she could no longer afford to keep it up, she gave it to her kids.



Sarah now lives in the house that her children own. She’s smart enough to stay out of their way, but is having a difficult time being thought of as an old woman who always needs help. She’s talked to like she is now the child and does not participate in any serious family discussions.

Someday, make a point of asking the advice of an older family member and look at their face. They will show you a gratitude for your appreciating their wisdom.



All I ask is to let us live with dignity for the many things we’ve accomplished in our long lives. We know we’ve lost our edge, but we’re hurt when you let us know it.



Why don’t we play a game? We’ll call it “Cheer.” The object of the game is to make your older family members smile a lot more.



They smile when they help, feel needed, or get treated as an equal. In the game of Cheer, every smile is a touchdown.

Twenty touchdowns a day wins the game. Let’s win every game!



Many cheers for those of you who already knew this, and a reminder to those who forgot it.