Farm to kitchen to you; collaboration helps Manor, Island restaurant

With typical Island ingenuity, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm has joined forces with one of our local restaurants, 18 Bay, providing a weekly to-go dinner for the community, using Sylvester Manor produce.

On the menu this week is a 1/2 D’artagnan organic chicken cooked under a brick (sorry, brick not included), served with seasonal vegetables for $40. 18 Bay will also offer two bottles of wine for takeout — Il Pioppo, Catarrato, DOC, Sicily 2016 ($37 bottle) and Lioco, Chardonnay, Sonoma 2018 ($47 bottle). A portion of all proceeds will go to Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Orders must be received by Today, April 16 at 5 p.m. for pickup Saturday, April 17 between 3-6 p.m. Requests can be emailed to [email protected]; by calling the restaurant at 631-749-0053; or calling Jimi at 631-702-3643.