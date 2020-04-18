Goat Hill golfing to open Sunday morning

Reporter File Photo

Shelter Island Country Club will reopen its golf course for play at 9 a.m. Sunday morning, in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s revised executive order that was issued on Friday.

Only walking will be allowed. Golfers can carry their bags or use their own push or pull carts. Motorized carts, either private or public, cannot be used for play.

“We thank the governor for allowing us to continue this special form of recreation,” said SICC President Gordon Cantley. “With beautiful spring weather ahead, golfers will find it a great relief to get out and play.”

Golfers can go out as singles or twosomes only, and all golfers must practice social distancing at all times.

No group gatherings of any kind are allowed on the grounds.

The clubhouse remains closed. No restroom facilities are available at this time.

Public play is conducted under an honor rules system. All non-member players are asked to pay a greens fee (cash only) of $20. A locked cash box will be located on a picnic table near the golf carts for the donations.

Please direct your questions to [email protected]