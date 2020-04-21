Islander to run marathon Sunday — on Shelter Island

Alex Graham will run her first marathon at home on Shelter Island. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Year-round Island resident Alex Graham was supposed to run the prestigious Big Sur Marathon in California this coming weekend on Sunday.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the marathon and her trip have been cancelled. She trained for over a year, and this would’ve been her first marathon ever.

Every runner knows know how difficult it is to train for a race and then not be able to run it because of circumstances beyond their control.

Alex Graham running a half marathon in Philadelphia last November. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

That said, many friends have encouraged Alex to complete her training and still run her marathon on Shelter Island, which she plans to do on this Sunday, April 26, with an estimated start time of 10 or 10:30 a.m.

While she and her friends are not encouraging any gatherings or violations of social distancing, if people want to cheer for Alex, we would recommend doing so safely from within their cars. We’re including four locations and approximate times that Alex will pass by (see below).

Although she’s not specifically asking for donations for this run, a lot of you are aware of the work she’s been doing to support the community. Alex and Brett Surerus recently started the Shelter Island Action Alliance, an organization raising money to support our local restaurant community and provide meals for local healthcare workers, and others in need..

To support her, please donate to the Shelter Island Action Alliance at (Venmo:@ShelterIsland-ActionAlliance), or checks can be made out to Shelter Island Action Alliance and sent to P.O. Box 452, Shelter Island NY 11964).

To cheer Alex on:

Estimated times by location

Whale’s Tale: 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Ram’s Head Inn: 11:20 a.m.– 11:40 a.m.

Crescent Beach: 2:10 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Wades Beach Finish Line: 2:40 p.m. – 3:10 p.m.