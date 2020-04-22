Estelle Simes



Estelle Simes of Margate, Fla. passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2020. Estelle was a longtime resident of Shelter Island, until moving to Margate in the mid-2000s.



Estelle was born in the Bronx and grew up in Queens and Ellenville, N.Y. When she moved to New York in 1967, she met and married the love of her life, Jeffrey Simes.

Her time on Shelter Island was spent enjoying time with her family and friends. She enjoyed a long career with the U.S. Postal Service until her retirement in the early 2000s.



Estelle was married to Jeffrey Simes for 49 years until his death in 2016. She was the daughter of Irving and Frances Guberman and was predeceased by her four siblings.

Estelle is survived by her sons and their wives David (Suzana) of Boynton Beach, Fla., Robert (Nona) of Saint Johns, Fla., and Craig (Sara) of Lithia, Fla.

Estelle had five wonderful grandchildren: Emma, Alex, Luke, Megan and Wyatt.