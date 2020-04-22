Island volunteers helping all, including quarantined arrivals

Sara Mundy (Credit: Sara Mundy

Sara Mundy, who organizes volunteers for the town, joined Tuesday’s Town Board informational meeting on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Ms. Mundy noted that 105 volunteers had signed on to help deliver meals to the elderly and homebound, plus shop at the IGA and the pharmacy or pick up mail at the Post offices.

Volunteers also make calls to seniors who live alone, to keep in touch with them.



Ms. Mundy said the volunteer effort wasn’t just for elderly and infirm, but also for those who have come from off-Island and are respecting the town’s requirement that they self-quarantine for two weeks.

Supervisor Gerry Siller advised that those coming from off-Island should do their shopping for groceries and other necessities before arriving, but if they haven’t, to call Ms. Mundy at 631-749-1059 and shopping will be arranged for them.



There are 54 shopping volunteers, Ms. Mundy said, who will take orders via email at [email protected] They should then call the IGA or the pharmacy with credit card information, and will receive groceries and/or medications at their front doors from volunteers who are wearing mask and gloves.

If they have trouble getting through to the IGA, a volunteer will pick up the credit card and wipe it down before and after deliveries.



One person called and requested a shopper fill an order at a liquor store, Ms. Mundy said with a smile. “We suggest you ask a friend or a neighbor to do that,” she added.