Mashomack musings: The turtle that never gives up

Diamondback terrapins emerge from the water and often cross roads to look for nesting sites in early summer. (Credit: J.D. Wilson, Courtesy of Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservtaion)

Few turtles have the power to shut down an international airport.

But each summer, hundreds of Diamondback terrapins emerge from Jamaica Bay on a mission to reach their nesting grounds on the other side of JFK Airport. Flights are halted and airport staff vehicles transform into turtle taxis, racing across runways with turtles onboard.

Commercial jets aren’t the first threat this species has faced. In the mid-19th century, terrapins were almost driven to extinction by turtle soup. They were saved by an unlikely hero: Prohibition. Without access to sherry or wine, turtle soup became less popular and terrapin populations began to recover. Today, terrapin harvesting is prohibited in New York.

Shelter Island’s coves and creeks are a terrapin paradise. Diamondback terrapins are the only turtles in the United States to solely rely on brackish water. Other aquatic turtles are adapted to either freshwater or saltwater. Keen observers can spot terrapins poking their heads out of the water to breathe.

Although this species has survived one brush with extinction, it still needs our help. Access to nesting areas can be blocked by bulkheads or roads. And terrapins that wander into crab traps looking for food are unable to ascend for air.

As of this year, Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) are required on non-collapsible crab pots in all Shelter Island estuaries to reduce turtle bycatch.

Diamondback terrapins play a key role in keeping our bays healthy. To help protect terrapins, watch The Nature Conservancy’s video and report terrapin sightings on the Long Island Terrapin Watch App.

By Alex Novarro