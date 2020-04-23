Restaurant and Sylvester Manor team up for special meals to go

General manager Jimi Rando suited up for 18 Bay’s curbside deliveries. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm has joined forces with one of our local restaurants, 18 Bay, providing a weekly to-go dinner for the community, using fresh local produce from the Manor.

On the special menu this week is Zaatar-crusted heritage pork loin, served with oven-roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables for $40, $5 of which will go to Sylvester Manor. Other dishes available from the menu are roasted rack of lamb with roasted potatoes and grilled asparagus ($50); handmade ricotta and spinach risotto with roasted tomato sauce, little gem and chicory salad with shaved fennel and citrus vinaigrette ($32); hemp-seed crusted fennel steak with seasonal vegetables ($40). 18 Bay will also offer two bottles of wine for takeout — Il Pioppo, Catarrato, DOC, Sicily 2016 ($37 bottle) and Lioco, Chardonnay, Sonoma 2018 ($47 bottle). In addition to the proceeds from the meals that go to Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, the restaurant is matching its other dinner sales one-to-one with free dinners that they are providing to first responders.

Owned and operated by Chefs Elizabeth Ronzetti and Adam Kopels, the restaurant has always featured local produce and other ingredients. Ms. Ronzetti is a former nurse, and she decided the restaurant should provide food for the late shift nurses who were not at work when most of the donated meals arrive at local hospitals.

General manager Jimi Rando said the staff maintains safe distancing, working 15 feet apart and leaving an hour gap between shifts. When customers call, he asks for their name, method of payment and type of car, and reminds them that when they’re waiting in line for pickup “don’t get out of your car to say Hi to your friends if you see them in line!”

Dinner orders must be received by Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. for pickup Saturday, April 25 between 3-6 p.m. Requests can be emailed to [email protected]; by calling the restaurant at 631-749-0053; or calling Jimi Rando at 631-702-3643.