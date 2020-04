(CREDIT: Beverlea Walz)

Absentee ballots for the June 23 primary are available.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that absentee ballots will be mailed to all New York State registered voters who apply.

Voters can indicate that the application is being made to avoid potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

To find out if you’re registered and your polling place, plus other information, visit Lookup your Voter Registration and Polling Place.