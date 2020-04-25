Shelter Island Library offerings keep growing; books, movies, songs and more

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island Public Library Director Terry Lucas has embraced the challenge of serving Islanders online even more extensively than when the building was open.

Check out the library’s new website at silibrary.org to find easy access to audiobooks, ebooks, movies and more. The new youth services librarian, David Beales, has created a special page for families with story times and activities.

Mr. Beales has also started a Shelter Island Photography Club on Flickr. Visit and join to share your own pictures from around the Island.

You can livestream a concert, download a documentary or take lessons in massage and meditation. Join in a discussion with Ms. Lucas and Jocelyn Ozolins at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2 on Zoom in the Bring Your Own Book Club.

Starting Saturday, May 9, Sara Mundy will lead a Zoom singalong with Littles. Email [email protected] to get a link to join.

More information is on the library website. Email [email protected] to subscribe to the monthly e-newsletters and get the latest schedules.