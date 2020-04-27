Virtual-ly difficult; Shelter Island Library’s Zoom trivia is a hit

Quizmaster Bob DeStefano at a previous (pre-pandemic) trivia contest at the Library. (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

We had another Zoom trivia night last Saturday. It was successful, and a nice diversion for our locked-up community. It lasted just under an hour and, as hoped, produced much laughter for the evening.

These sessions are free, thanks to the library. The only reward the winners receive is the publicity recognizing their victory. This week’s winner was life-time Islander Amy Vozeolas and her friend John Ficarra who had 22 correct answers out of 25 questions. On my rating scale, that would be an excellent performance.

In all the years we’ve been running this event, we’ve never had any player get a score of 100% correct.

People have asked me about the possibility of someone cheating. I tell them that I’ve made my living in a sport at which anyone can easily cheat. That sport is golf with no referees. You could almost count on your fingers how many folks have cheated since golf was created in the 15th century.

The three questions Amy and John missed Saturday night were:

(1) What does NASA stand for?

(2) Who was the leader of the SS in Nazi Germany?

(3) What company built the Spruce Goose?

Questions that only one or two teams had correct were:

(4) Who is the Lt. Governor of New York?

(5) Who founded Twitter?

(6) Who was known as “The Desert Fox?

Answers below.

A big “thank you” to Shelter Island Library Director Terry Lucas for being such a good sport and setting up and running the evening.

I hope the short break of seeing your friends and sharing a laugh helps you get through these times.

We will host another in two weeks on Saturday, May 9 at 5 p.m. Just send an email to Terry Lucas at [email protected] and she will reply with a link to the program.

Answers to above questions: (1) National Aeronautical and Space Administration. (2) Heinrich Himmler (3) Hughes Aircraft Company (4) Kathleen (Kathy) Hochul (5) Jack Dorsey (6) Erwin Rommel.

See you on May 9.