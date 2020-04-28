Town presents a lively session tonight of comedy and music to lift spirits

Live music via Zoom tonight. (Credit: Reporter file image.)

The latest in a series of virtual gatherings organized by Town Social Worker Lucille Buergers will feature music and laughter to heal what ails us. The next of these Tuesday sessions will be today, April 28 at 7 p.m.

Comic Kevin Byrne has volunteered to open the session with some comedic relief.

Musical performers Sara Mundy and Isabel Alvarez, who frequently perform together as Island Belles, will sing as well. Ms. Mundy will perform “It’s a Wonderful World,” followed by Ms. Alvarez singing “Feeling Good.”

Islanders are encouraged to come together at these Zoom sessions to exchange thoughts on coping with the stresses of the pandemic and quarantine. A session last week brought local East End poets together to reflect on the times we are all facing.

These sessions are free and accessible by using this link:

zoom.us/j/145195937