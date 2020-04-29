Sylvester Manor and restaurant offer new menu: Farm to kitchen to your table

General manager Jimi Rando suited up for 18 Bay’s curbside deliveries. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm has announced this week’s menu offered by 18 Bay, as they provide a weekly to-go dinner to the community, using Sylvester Manor produce and sharing a portion of the proceeds with the Manor Farm.

Menu for Saturday, May 2:

Cod “Livornese” Style with Sylvester Manor Seasonal Vegetables and Braised Fingerling Potatoes ($40 plus tax)

Roasted Organic Chicken with Spring Vegetable Ragout ($40 plus tax)

Grilled Sliced Sirloin Steak with Salsa Verde and Roasted Parsnips ($42 plus tax)

Neapolitan Lemon Cake with Creme Fraiche and Berries ($10)

Local Wine Offering from Lenz & Head Winemaker Thomas Spotteck:

2015 Merlot – $37

“From one of the warmest vintages on Long Island, our merlot is feminine on the palette, beautiful dark fruit, red cherry, black currant notes.”

2019 Firefly Rose – $30

“Rosé of cab sauv, Malbec, merlot, and gewurztraminer. Bright and fruit driven, fresh strawberry notes, tangy cherry, and tropical fruit notes.”

18 Bay has been taking special precautions in light of the pandemic. Anyone who enters the establishment wears gloves and mask at all times. At least 6 feet of separation is maintained at all times and the crew works in separate stations. 18 Bay is a small team that takes this very seriously. Everyone is asked to follow pickup instructions, including not getting out of your car at pickup time. Quality control is always at the top of the priority list and even more so now.

Orders must be received by Thursday, April 30 at 6:30 pm for pickup Saturday, May 2 between 5:00 and 6:30 pm. Requests can be emailed to [email protected]; by calling the restaurant at 631-749-0053; or calling Jimi at 631-702-3643. If you email your order or leave a message, please be sure to include your phone number.