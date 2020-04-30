Bellone: Hospitalization rates in county are trending downward

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone reported Wednesday that the hospitalization rate of COVID-19 patients is continuing on a downward trajectory.

The trend is welcome news as officials prepare for an incremental reopening of the local economy.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced criteria for reopening to include not exceeding 70% of hospital capacity and closely monitoring the virus transmission rate to determine whether reopening is causing a spike in cases.

“We’re right around numbers where the state says you need to be at in order to be reopening the economy in a safe way,” Mr. Bellone said during a briefing.

COVID patients hospitalized in regular beds and ICU beds both decreased by 35, leaving 1,047 patients hospitalized and 369 patients in the ICU.

There are currently 874 hospital beds available and 230 ICU beds, which accounts for 74% and 69% of the capacity for each.

“A little further down and we’re good to go there,” Mr. Bellone said.

“If you have been economically impacted by COVID-19 and you may not be able to make that payment right now, I want you to know there are not-for-profit housing counseling agencies that are HUD certified, operating here to assist you,” he said. “They will work for you, they will be an advocate for you.”

Residents can also connect with these agencies by calling 311, he said.

There are now approximately 34,079 cases of COVID-19 in the county, an increase of 661 patients from Monday. Officials have cited the increases to additional testing capabilities.

Mr. Bellone announced that the county’s seventh hotspot testing site will open this week in Southampton. There’s also a free testing site in Riverside at the county center complex.

Appointments are required for both sites and can be made by calling 845-553-8030.